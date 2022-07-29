РУС ENG

Iran's 4-month gas export revenue nearly $4 bln

Iran's gas export revenue for the first four months of the Iranian year (March 21 to July 21) reached almost $4 billion, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted Oil Minister Javad Owji as saying.

The country sits on the world’s second-largest gas reserves after Russia, but U.S. sanctions have hindered Iranian access to technology and slowed development of gas exports.

"We have collected close to $4 billion of gas exports for the first four months of the year, which is nearly as much as what was collected for the entire previous year," Owji said.

