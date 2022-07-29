EU Commission: impossible to completely stop issuing visas to Russians

29 Jul. 13:00

EU countries cannot completely stop issuing Schengen visas to Russian citizens, the European Commission told Finnish newspaper Helsingin sanomat.

In comments given to the newspaper, the EU said there are always groups of people that should be granted visas, including family members, journalists, and dissidents.

At the same time, the commission said that EU member states could decide for themselves on the issuance of short-term Schengen visas, and consider each application on an individual basis.

The commission did not speculate on whether the issue of visa restrictions for Russian citizens was raised during its meetings, the newspaper reported.

As of today, a number of EU states have already limited the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian nationals, including the Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Poland, the Netherlands, France, Greece, and Spain.

Earlier in the week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow hoped for the "sobriety" of the EU's thinking on the issue of Schengen visas to Russians, but did not exclude "emotional actions."