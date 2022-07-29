Russia records 11,422 daily COVID-19 cases

29 Jul. 13:40

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 11,422 over the past day to 18,576,973, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

As many as 1,723 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, up 15.6% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 31 regions, while in 47 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 1,491 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 3,682 over the past day versus 4,477 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,815,256, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,272 over the past day versus 1,151 a day earlier, reaching 1,550,709.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,670 over the past day, reaching 17,963,133, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday. A day earlier, some 5,018 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 39 over the past day, reaching 382,352, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday. A day earlier, 41 COVID-19 deaths were registered.