Belarus recalls its ambassador in London

29 Jul. 14:40

The Belarusian ambassador to the United Kingdom has been recalled to Minsk due to the impossibility of engaging in a full-scale dialogue with the country, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said.

"We're reducing the level of our country's diplomatic representation in London to charge d'affaires ad interim," the Belarusian television channel CTV quoted Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anatoly Glaz as saying.

"This decision was made after the Belarusian ambassador to the United Kingdom was recalled," Glaz said.