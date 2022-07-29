Lavrov: Moscow to propose time for call with Blinken

29 Jul. 15:40

The date for a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is being negotiated, but the call could hardly be organized today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"We have first learned about it [Blinken’s intent to organize a phone call] when we were in Africa, and he delivered a televised speech, saying that he is about to contact me by phone. About a day passed before we received an official request," Lavrov told reporters Friday.

"We are currently negotiating the time for such contact; it will take place when I will be in my office. Obviously, this would hardly happen today. But, in the upcoming days, we will offer our U.S. colleagues a convenient date," the Minister added.