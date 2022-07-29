Russia's Main Naval Parade to be held in St. Petersburg on July 31

29 Jul. 16:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech at the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg on July 31, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The president will be in St. Petersburg on Navy Day on Sunday. This is an important holiday, the Main Naval Parade on the occasion of the celebration of Navy Day in the Kronstadt roadstead in the Gulf of Finland and on the Neva River. The president will deliver a speech and the day will be busy," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

The Kremlin spokesman earlier said that President Putin intended to visit the naval parade.

The Russian leader signed a decree on Friday on holding the Main Naval Parade this year in St. Petersburg on July 31. The document was posted on the government’s legal information web portal. Pursuant to the document, the Russian president decreed to hold the naval parade "to honor the Navy’s glorious victories that made a substantial contribution to defending the Fatherland."

By the same decree, Putin instructed to conduct a gun salute in St. Petersburg at 22:00 Moscow time on July 31. The Russian Defense Ministry has been assigned with preparing and holding the naval parade with the government’s assistance.

The tradition to hold the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg emerged in 2017. The first naval parade took place on the Neva River on July 30, 2017.