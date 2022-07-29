Azerbaijan to introduce Google Pay services

29 Jul. 16:20

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan is constantly working on expanding financial inclusion and increasing the availability of financial services, CBA Executive Director Farid Osmanov said on the sidelines of a press conference on July 29.

Necessary steps are taken to improve services of the country's financial institutions, as well as to create a competitive environment involving international organizations.

"Apple Pay payment service has already been launched as part of CBA projects, and Google Pay services will also be introduced in the near future," said Osmanov.

Google Pay is a digital wallet platform developed by Google to power contactless purchases on Android mobile devices.

In November 2021, the Apple Pay contactless payment solution was launched in Azerbaijan.