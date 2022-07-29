Moscow-bound plane lands safely in Grozny

29 Jul. 17:00

A Boeing aircraft en route from Chechnya’s capital of Grozny to Moscow has safely returned to the airport of departure after making a mayday call, a source in aviation services said on Friday.

"The Grozny-Moscow flight returned to the airport of departure and landed safely," TASS cited him as saying.

According to earlier reports, the plane sent a mayday signal above the Caspian Sea half an hour after departure. A spokesperson for the UTair air carrier told TASS that a pressure indicator had gone off on board. The commander decided to lower the flight altitude to 3,000 meters and return to the airport of departure. The flight’s passengers and crew members are fine