50 cultural centers built and renovated in Karachay-Cherkessia in 5 years

30 Jul. 10:00

Since 2017, 50 cultural centres have been built, reconstructed and repaired in Karachay-Cherkessia, the head of the region Rashid Temrezov wrote on his Telegram.

All works were carried out within the framework of the Culture national project.

“In the village of Krasny Kurgan, we breathed new life into the rural house of culture after a large-scale reconstruction. This is only one of 50 houses of the culture built, repaired and reconstructed in our republic since 2017,” the head of the republic said.