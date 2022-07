30 Jul. 10:30

The Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is operating normally after the accident, the press service of the CPC informs.

Earlier, on July 27, two production facilities of JSC CPC-K were disconnected from the power supply after seven grid towers fell as a result of a storm.

"At present, the Tengiz-Novorossiysk oil pipeline system is operating normally, ensuring the fulfilment of requests from oil shippers," the Interfax press service reports.