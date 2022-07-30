Russia wants US to add convicted Vadim Krasikov to Griner swap

30 Jul. 10:55

Russia has asked the US to include Vadim Krasikov, a former colonel from the country's domestic intelligence agency, who was convicted of murder in Germany, on the swap list, CNN reports with a reference to informed sources.

According to the channel, such a request came in July through an unofficial FSB channel. However, due to the fact that Krasikov is serving his sentence in Germany, the US regarded the request as "problematic".

At the same time, CNN sources emphasize that Russia will in any case request two prisoners in exchange for the Americans Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner, even if it is not possible to agree on the extradition of Krasikov, Gazeta.ru reports.