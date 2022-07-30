Floods kill 56 people in Iran

30 Jul. 11:10

In Iran, at least 56 people died as a result of large-scale floods that took place this week, the head of the emergency operations department of the Iranian Red Crescent Society Mehdi Valipur said on state TV.

He stressed that 18 people remain missing.

Valipur also said that the provinces of Yazd, Isfahan, Lorestan, Mazanderan, Tehran, Cheharmehal and Bakhtiaria suffered the most from the elements, TASS reports.

Recall that over the past week, a series of large-scale floods took place in 18 out of 31 Iranian provinces.