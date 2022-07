30 Jul. 11:25

On the morning of July 30, the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlement of Demirchidam in the Kalbajar region were shelled by the Armenian armed forces, a message published on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reads.

The shelling was carried out by the Armenian Armed Forces from various types of small arms from positions located in the direction of the Yenikend settlement of the Basarkechar region on the state border.