Blinken not ready to name Russia sponsor of terrorism

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is not ready to make a decision on recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, The New York Times writes.

Earlier this week, the US Senate passed a resolution calling on the State Department to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism due to events in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and Ukraine.

According to the head of the American foreign policy department, the recognition of Russia as a sponsor of terrorism will force the United States to impose sanctions against a number of its allies who maintain business relations with the Russian Federation. And this, in turn, will complicate efforts by the United States to form a coalition of countries that put pressure on Russia to resolve the situation in Ukraine.

