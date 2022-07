30 Jul. 13:20

In Georgia, search operations were completed at the crash site of a helicopter of the border police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country, a message published on the page of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia in social networks reads.

"Rescue and search operations at the scene went on continuously for several hours," the statement runs.

The department also reported that the bodies of all the dead were taken from the scene of the tragedy, TASS reports.