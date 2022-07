30 Jul. 13:45

Pope Francis wants to visit Kazakhstan. He stated this when returning from an apostolic trip to Canada.

"I said that I would like to go to Ukraine. Let's see how everything will go on. I would also like to go to Kazakhstan," the TASS quotes the Pope citing the ANSA agency.

On September 14-15 this year, Kazakhstan will host the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Earlier, Pope Francis confirmed his participation.