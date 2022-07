30 Jul. 14:00

Turkish servicemen killed five members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey informs.

The militants were neutralized in the zone of the Claw-Lock counter-terrorist operation.

The ministry noted that Turkey will continue to fight terrorism until the last militant is eliminated, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Claw-Lock in Iraq on April 18, 2022.