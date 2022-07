30 Jul. 14:35

In June 2022, the export of goods from Turkey to Russia increased by 52% to $791,4 mln compared to May, the Turkish Institute of Statistics reports.

The export is 46% bigger than in June 2021. Over the past month, deliveries of Turkish fruits, machinery, equipment and components have grown significantly, RBC reports.

According to data from the United Nations trade database (Comtrade), the June export is the highest since the beginning of 2010.