30 Jul. 14:45

Ahmet Yucel Alibeiler, the captain of the Turkish cargo ship POLARNET, said on the air of the Ahaber TV channel that the first ships with grain could leave the Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea on July 31.

"Our ship will go first in the convoy. On July 31, around noon, the loading of grain onto ships that will go to sea should be completed. We have not yet been told the exact time of departure, but it could be on the same day," TASS quotes him as saying.