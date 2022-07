30 Jul. 15:45

The Silent charm of the Central Russian landscape exhibition from the fund collection of the Estate Ostafyevo-State Museum/Russian Parnassus opened in the Dagestan village museum, the press service of the museum reports.

The exhibition is held in the hall of the Gmazatova Dagestan Museum of Fine Arts and presents 25 works by domestic artists of the second half of the 20th and early 21st centuries, as well as the work of masters whose creative activity intervened with Ostafyevo estate.