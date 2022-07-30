Tretyakov Gallery visitors evacuated in Moscow

30 Jul. 16:50

In Moscow, visitors to three buildings of the State Tretyakov Gallery were evacuated because of an anonymous threat. This is stated in the message on the gallery's website.

The museums are currently temporarily closed.

"Due to an anonymous threat, we are forced to evacuate visitors and stop the work of the Tretyakov Gallery museums at 10 and 12 Lavrushinsky Lane, in the New Tretyakov Gallery building at 10 Krymsky Val until 16:00", the statement said.

Visitors, who did not have time to see the exhibition due to evacuation or purchased a ticket for the time when the museum was forced to close, would be able to do so within a week.