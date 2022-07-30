Timati announces purchase of all Starbucks assets in Russia

30 Jul. 20:15

All Starbucks assets in the Russian Federation were successfully acquired by Timati and a restaurateur Anton Pinskiy, the singer wrote on the social network.

"Now it's official: all the assets of the SB network (Starbucks - ed.) have been acquired and are under our reverent leadership with Anton Pinskiy", he explained.

According to Timati, a large-scale rebranding is not expected, but the Russians can take part in the creation of a new name and logo.

The singer added that until autumn the best design will decorate more than two hundred coffee shops in Russia.