Timati announces purchase of all Starbucks assets in Russia

All Starbucks assets in the Russian Federation were successfully acquired by Timati and a restaurateur Anton Pinskiy, the singer wrote on the social network.

"Now it's official: all the assets of the SB network (Starbucks - ed.) have been acquired and are under our reverent leadership with Anton Pinskiy", he explained.

According to Timati, a large-scale rebranding is not expected, but the Russians can take part in the creation of a new name and logo.

The singer added that until autumn the best design will decorate more than two hundred coffee shops in Russia.

 

