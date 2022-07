30 Jul. 20:57

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts came under fire from the Armenian Armed Forces. This message was spread by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It says that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have been shelling intensively from various caliber weapons since noon today.

As a result of appropriate retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijani units, the actions of the opposite side were suppressed.