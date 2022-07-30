Saakashvili leaves politics

30 Jul. 21:30

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is leaving politics and the United National Movement party he created, his lawyer Valery Gelbakhiani said on the air of the Imedi TV channel.

"The reason is the preservation and saving of his life. For this reason, all questions have been removed. He generally leaves Georgian politics, not only from the National Movement. Now it is a matter of his life and death, not politics", Sputnik Georgia quotes a lawyer.

Let us remind you that Mikheil Saakashvili, imprisoned on two criminal cases, was transferred to a civilian clinic on May 12 due to deteriorating health. At the same time, both from the clinic and earlier from prison, he repeatedly made political statements.

The family of the former head of state is dissatisfied with the way he is being treated: Saakashvili's mother Giuli Alasania declares that there are no positive changes in her son's condition, considering it necessary to attract foreign doctors to treatment as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Health of Georgia claims that it hasn't received a request to attract foreign specialists.