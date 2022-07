31 Jul. 12:15

Pope Francis did not rule out that he could retire because of his health.

"I don't think I can continue to travel at the same pace", he said at a press conference on board the plane on the way from Canada.

According to the Spanish broadcaster PTBE, Francis believes that at his age and with a bad knee that forces him to get around in a wheelchair, he needs to either conserve strength or consider "stepping aside".