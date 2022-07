31 Jul. 12:50

US President Joe Biden is returning to quarantine due to Covid-19, the White House press service wrote in a message.

It says that the antigenic test, which the head of state has done today, is positive. All the tests he had done earlier this week were negative.

The President doesn't have symptoms of the disease, he feels good, but he will still return to quarantine in order to protect his entourage from possible consequences.