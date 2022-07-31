Poet Gamzat Tsadasa house to be renovated in Dagestan

31 Jul. 13:30

In Dagestan, it's planned to renovate the house of Rasul Gamzatov's father, the poet Gamzat Tsadasa, the regional government's press service told reporters, specifying that the work was timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the People's poet Rasul Gamzatov.

Currently, a literary and memorial museum is in the building. "To mark the anniversary of the poet Rasul Gamzatov, renovation will take place here. The People's House-Museum of Gamzat Tsadasa was opened in 1967, in 1971 it received state status", TASS quotes the press service's message.

Now the museum's funds has more than 1.8 thousand exhibits related to the life and work of the poet Tsadasa, including many photographs.

In the future, the house-museum of Gamzat Tsadasa and the memorial complex "White Cranes" in the Khunzakh region of Dagestan will become an integral cultural component of the region.