Media: explosion in center of Kabul

31 Jul. 13:48

An explosion occurred in the center of Kabul this morning, the Afghan TV channel TOLOnews reported.

The fact of the explosion has already been confirmed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs' representative, Abdul Nafi Thakur. Details about the blast's nature or the casualties are not given. Eyewitnesses suggest that the explosion could have been caused by a missile strike, TASS reports.

According to the Ariana TV channel, the incident took place in the Wazir Akbar Khan quarter of the capital.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the explosion. The Afghan capital's residents reported that they heard several explosions in the city in the morning.