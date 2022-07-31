Kalın: transportation of Ukrainian grain may start tomorrow

31 Jul. 14:11

The first ship with Ukrainian grain may leave Ukraine tomorrow, the official representative of the President of Turkey, İbrahim Kalın said.

"Tomorrow morning, the first ship with grain from Ukraine may depart", the Turkish Star newspaper quotes Kalın, RIA Novosti reports.

Let us remind you that on July 22, in Istanbul, multilateral agreements were signed on lifting restrictions on the Russian products supply for export and on Russia's assistance in the Ukrainian grain export, which involve the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizer across the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa.