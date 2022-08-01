Putin to hold video conference meeting on metallurgy on August 1

1 Aug. 9:40

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference on the situation in the metallurgical industry on Monday, August 1, the Kremlin press service reported on Sunday.

"On August 1, President Vladimir Putin will hold a video conference meeting on the development of the metallurgical industry in the Russian Federation. Deputy Prime Minister of and Industry and Trade Minister of Russia Denis Manturov will make a report," the statement says.

The head of state regularly holds meeting to discuss the situation in various sectors of the economy. In July, Putin and government members discussed the development of the aviation industry and the fuel and energy sector.