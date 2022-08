1 Aug. 13:00

Algeria is interested in joining BRICS, President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune told reporters.

"Algeria has almost all conditions for admission to BRICS and it is strongly interested in joining this alliance," the President said, cited by the Algerie Presse Service.

Joining BRICS will enable Algeria to avoid participation in "bipolar conflicts," Tebboune added.

Argentina and Iran presented their applications to join BRICS in June 2022.