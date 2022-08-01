Putin: Russia not to work at loss with unfriendly states

1 Aug. 16:40

Russia will always be a responsible exporter of metal and other products, but it will not work at a loss, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at a meeting with representatives of the metal industry.

"Regardless of current political difficulties, Russia will always be a reliable and responsible supplier of metal products to foreign buyers and partners. We will also be dependable partners for those seeking profitable, predictable business collaboration. But we will not work at a loss with those clearly showing unfriendly attitude," he stressed.

This applies not only to the metal market, but also to other export goods, Putin added.

At the same time, according to the president, the Russian authorities need to focus on ensuring domestic demand for metal products. "Both industry companies and the government, heads of regions should focus on ensuring domestic demand for metal products," he said.