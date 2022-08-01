Biden: U.S. works out plan on full return to nuclear deal with Iran

1 Aug. 17:00

The United States jointly with its allies have drafted a proposal on returning to the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement published by the White House on Monday.

"Through diplomacy - in coordination with our Allies and regional partners - we have developed a proposal to secure a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to ensure that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon," Biden stated.