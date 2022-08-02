Biden: U.S. ready to discuss with Russia new arms control framework

2 Aug. 10:20

The United States is ready to discuss with Russia a new arms control framework to replace the New START, Moscow should demonstrate that it is ready to resume teamwork, US President Joe Biden said in a statement for the Tenth Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"Today, my Administration is ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026," the statement issued on Monday said. <…> "Russia should demonstrate that it is ready to resume work on nuclear arms control with the United States," it added.

"The health of the NPT has always rested on meaningful, reciprocal arms limits between the United States and Russian Federation," the US president noted. "Even at the height of the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union were able to work together to uphold our shared responsibility to ensure strategic stability," the statement went on to say.