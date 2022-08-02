Ankara: more ships with grain prepare to leave Ukrainian ports

2 Aug. 10:40

The Defense Ministry of Turkey said on Monday more ships transporting food and grain were preparing to take to the sea from three Ukrainian ports.

"At the moment, preparations and planning are under way to enable more ships transporting grain and food to take to the sea," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the joint coordination center is now monitoring the journey of the Razoni bulk carrier under a Sierra Leone flag, which earlier departed from the port of Odessa to Tripoli, Libya.

The ship, which carries over 26,000 tonnes of corn, became the first ship with Ukrainian grain departing from a Ukrainian port in line with the July 22 Istanbul agreements. It is expected to approach Istanbul at around 15:00 Moscow time on Tuesday.