Thousands of demonstrators protest Iraq parliament sit-in

2 Aug. 11:00

Thousands of demonstrators opposed to Iraq's powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr staged a protest on Monday at the edge of Baghdad's fortified government zone, where Sadr's supporters have been occupying Iraq's parliament.

Outside Baghdad's Green Zone, which houses the parliament building which Sadr's supporters took over last week, the protesters threw stones at police. From behind concrete barriers, police responded by spraying them with water.

Some protesters waved banners calling for the downfall of outgoing Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi - who remains as caretaker until a new government is formed. They later dispersed after the leader of one Iran-backed faction, Qais al-Khazali, thanked them for participating and asked them to go home. Sadr's supporters remained in parliament.

Sadr came first in the October election, but withdrew all his lawmakers from parliament after he failed to form a government that excluded his Shi'ite rivals. Sadr's actions have prevented his rivals, including bitter foe, ex-Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, from forming a government. Parliament must choose a president and premier and cannot convene while it is occupied by Sadr's followers.