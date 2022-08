2 Aug. 11:40

Mirzoyan, Donfired discussed Karabakh, Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried on August 1, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported.

It said during the phone conversation, the sides exchanged views on the current security environment in the region.

Issues on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed.