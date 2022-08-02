Armenia seeks to restore trade ties with Azerbaijan

2 Aug. 12:00

Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said the establishment of a free trade policy with Azerbaijan would help Armenia enter more significant markets.

Speaking with a local TV channel, Kerobyan stressed that trade relations with Azerbaijan will not harm Armenia's business and residents, but rather the opposite.

The minister added that in order to develop trade, it is necessary to restore railway communication with Azerbaijan - it is impossible to have a developed industry without open railway communication with access to a wider region.

The restoration of railway communication with Azerbaijan will also give Armenia "railway communication with Russia, Iran, Central Asia," the republic's Minister of Economy said.