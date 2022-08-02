First vessel with Ukrainian grain to be inspected - source

2 Aug. 12:20

The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni dry cargo vessel, the first to carry grain from Ukraine under agreements reached on July 22, will arrive in Istanbul on Tuesday evening, NTV reported.

The television channel said the vessel that has been slow steaming was currently near the Romanian territorial waters. The ship will reportedly be inspected by representatives of the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul after 8:00 am (coincides with Moscow time) on Wednesday.

The Razoni vessel carrying some 27,000 tonnes of corn to Lebanon, departed from the port of Odessa on Monday morning. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said earlier the vessel was expected to cast anchor in the Bosporus at 3:00 pm on Wednesday.