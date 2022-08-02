Three people hit mine in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

2 Aug. 13:20

On August 2, at about 10:00, the prosecutor's office of Azerbaijani Fuzuli region received information that three employees of a demining company hit an anti-personnel mine in the liberated village of Garakhanbeyli of the Fuzuli region, according to the region's prosecutor's office.

Thus, Yadygyar Shukurov, born in 1990, Rovshan Alizade, born in 1991, and Gylman Huseynov, born in 1976, hit an anti-personnel mine while carrying out demining work.

As a result of the hit, Shukurov and Alizade received bodily injuries of varying severity. Huseynov's right leg was amputated in the hospital.

Employees of the prosecutor's office examined the scene, a forensic medical examination was appointed, and other procedural actions were performed. The prosecutor's office of the Fuzuli region is investigating the case.