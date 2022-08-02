Ships of Azerbaijan Naval Forces return from Russia

2 Aug. 14:40

The patrol ships and military personnel of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, that were on a visit to the Russian Federation according to the joint military action plan, returned to Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As part of the visit, a meeting between the delegation of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces and the leadership of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy was held.

Friendly relations between the Azerbaijan Naval Forces and the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy and issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting. Moreover, Azerbaijani seamen participated in several events held in the Russian Federation.