Ankara: opening communication in South Caucasus to benefit region

2 Aug. 15:15

Türkiye wants normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov in Tashkent on August 2.

According to him, opening communication in the South Caucasus will bring benefits to the regional countries in the near future.

"The current global crisis paves the way not only for risks, but also for new opportunities. Therefore, expanding trilateral ties is of particular significance. Türkiye strives to expand trade ties with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan," Cavusoglu noted.