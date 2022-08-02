Iran mulling over Borrell’s proposal on JCPOA

2 Aug. 15:30

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, as EU coordinator, has prepared a draft of views of different parties to JCPOA and submitted it to all parties as a proposal.

Speaking in an interview on the latest status of JCPOA talks on Monday evening, Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran is mulling over EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell’s JCPOA proposal.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as responsible body for pursuing negotiations, is following up talks with utmost sensitivity to reclaim inalienable rights of Iranian people, he said, adding, “It is important for us that our red lines are fully taken into consideration in the upcoming agreement."

“I once again emphasize that we are serious about reaching a good, strong and durable agreement and if the American side is realistic and has the necessary flexibility in the probable future talks, reaching an agreement will not be far from reach,” Amir-Abdollahian added.