Lavrov and Mirzoyan discuss post-war settlement between Baku and Yerevan

2 Aug. 17:25

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephonephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan. This message was published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

The diplomats discussed the implementation of the top-level tripartite agreements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26 last year.

"The commitment to their comprehensive and effective implementation has been confirmed, in particular the launching project activities to unblock transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus, delimit the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and normalize relations between Yerevan and Baku", the ministry said.

Lavrov and Mirzoyan also discussed various aspects of bilateral relations between Russia and Armenia.