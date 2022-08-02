New social movement created by ex-deputies of Georgian Dream

2 Aug. 18:57

The deputies who left the ruling party "Georgian Dream" created a new social movement called "People's Power".

The relevant statement says that its goal is to provide the public with the truth to protect the country's interests.

"Society must be fully informed and mobilized ... People must be fully informed about the events taking place behind the scenes of politics", Sputnik Georgia quoted him.

At the same time, the document's authors do not rule out the transformation of the movement into a political party if the situation worsens.