Russians become main tourists in Antalya in July

2 Aug. 19:30

In July, Russian tourists became the leaders in the tourist flow to Antalya, in general, 6,7 million foreign tourists visited the Turkish region in the first half of the year, Germany became the leader in the tourist flow in the period of seven months, Turizm Guncel reports.

"According to statistics, the number of tourists who arrived in Antalya from January 1 to July 30, 2022 increased by 97% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 6,68 million people", the report says.

In seven months of 2022, Antalya was visited by 1,36 million people from Germany, 1,27 million tourists from Russia, 617,4 thousand people from England.

Most of the tourists from Russia came to Antalya in July. "If the Germans were in first place in terms of the number of travelers who arrived in Antalya in January-July, then in July the Russians took the first place with 489,7 thousand tourists. Germany is in second place with 408,5 thousand and the United Kingdom is third with 182,5 thousand", the publication says.