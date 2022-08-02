Two terrorists eliminated in southeastern Turkey

2 Aug. 20:45

Two members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed in southeastern Turkey. This was reported in the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey.

The militants were eliminated in the Pervari region of Siirt province as part of the 27th phase of the anti-terrorist operation Eren Abluka.

The Ministry noted that the police and the gendarmerie forces participated in the operation. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were also involved, Anadolu agency reports.

Let us remind you that the 27th phase of the anti-terrorist operation Eren Abluka began at the end of July.