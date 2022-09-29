Baku: Yerevan tries to disrupt peace settlement

29 Sep. 10:35

The Armenian side deliberately commits its "traditional" provocations on the eve of the next high-level meeting, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In the message it is reminded that the day before, as reported by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired on units of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Kalbajar district from small arms of various calibers, as a result, an Azerbaijani soldier was seriously injured, and the Azerbaijani army took adequate response measures.

"There is no doubt that the provocations of the Armenian side, which have become "traditional", were deliberately committed on the eve of the next summit meeting. Let us remind you that Armenia, having violated the ceasefire reached on September 13 this year at 09.00 on the eve of the summit of the CSTO, deliberately increasing tension, continued provocations for 36 hours.And now, at a time when contacts between the two states are being resumed, regular meetings are being planned, Armenia is playing the same game, turning people victims of its useless policy on the eve of the international mediators' visit to the region. Obviously, this is another reason for Armenia to disrupt the negotiation process", the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry called on Yerevan not to escalate the situation in the region and not to set conditions for the negotiation process, but, on the contrary, to stop the practice of blaming the world community and to sit down at the negotiating table.

The Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that, unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan is not interested in creating tension in the region because the country initiates the peace agenda. What is more, Azerbaijan is actively carrying out large-scale restoration and reconstruction work, as well as the opening of transport communications in the de-occupied territories.

"However, any provocation against our country will be resolutely prevented", the statement said.