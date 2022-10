29 Sep. 12:00

In connection with the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, which will be celebrated in the republic in 2023, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order declaring next year in Azerbaijan the "Year of Heydar Aliyev".

The order states that the President's administration must prepare and submit a plan for holding festive events to the Head of state within two months.