29 Sep. 15:50

The Red Wings airline will soon start operating regular flights from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, the carrier's press service says.

It says that flights will take place three times a week from Domodedovo airport. It will be possible to go to Hurghada from October 30, while the flights to Sharm el-Sheikh will start from November 21.

Now Red Wings flies to Egypt, but they operate only charter flights, there are no free tickets for sale.